These monoclonal antibody treatment sites are open in Central Florida

While Florida's state-run monoclonal antibody treatment sites are shut down for now, some county ones are still up and running.

Seminole County's Monoclonal Antibody Infusion Center is providing treatment. The facility is located at 4240 N US Highway 17-92 in Sanford.

"After information from the FDA was received yesterday, True Health transferred all appointments from Regeneron to the Strovimab antibody treatment. The facility will remain open today treating persons with COVID-19."

Only state-operated facilities have closed.

Officials say that in addition to True Health, other private medical centers and hospitals are continuing the use of monoclonal antibody treatment through other approved methods.

"Community Paramedicine programs offered through the Seminole County Fire Department is also ready to provide monoclonal antibody infusion treatment inside assisted living facilities and nursing homes."

Appointments are required for this treatment method.

For a list of available monoclonal antibody infusion treatment options, visit www.prepareseminole.org

The Florida Department of Health announced an abrupt end to monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19 after the Food and Drug Administration abruptly revoked the drug's emergency use authorization Monday.

According to FL-DoH, the FDA advised states that it was terminating the emergency use authorization for bamlanivimab/etesevimab treatments, also known by the brand name Regeneron.

The state health agency said all state-run monoclonal antibody sites will be closed until further notice. Those with appointments at those facilities were being notified, the state said.

