Florida monoclonal antibody sites shutting down after FDA revokes emergency use authorization

The Florida Surgeon General is accusing the White House of scaling back distribution of monoclonal antibody treatment for political reasons.

TAMPA, Fla. - The Florida Department of Health announced an abrupt end to monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19 after the Food and Drug Administration abruptly revoked the drug's emergency use authorization Monday.

According to FL-DoH, the FDA advised states that it was terminating the emergency use authorization for bamlanivimab/etesevimab treatments, also known by the brand name Regeneron. 

The state health agency said all state-run monoclonal antibody sites will be closed until further notice. Those with appointments at those facilities were being notified, the state said.

If you have tested positive for COVID-19, please contact your health care provider for more information and resources on treatment options. Resources for emerging treatments can be found at www.HealthierYouFL.org. Pharmacies that have received allocations of anti-viral treatments can be found at www.FloridaHealthCOVID-19.gov.

"Florida disagrees with the decision that blocks access to any available treatments in the absence of clinical evidence. To date, such clinical evidence has not been provided by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA)," FL-DoH said in a statement.

