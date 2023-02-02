Expand / Collapse search

These are the 150 dirtiest cities in America, report says

By FOX 35 News Staff
FILE - The Houston, Texas, skyline is seen from a railroad yard on March 6, 2019. (Photo by Loren ELLIOTT / AFP) (Photo credit should read LOREN ELLIOTT/AFP via Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. - How dirty is your city? Now there is a way to find out.

It's not the nicest list by any means, especially if you're city is at the top, but there is a new report out there that claims to have identified the 152 "dirtiest cities in America."

The report was compiled by a lawn care website using a variety of aggregated data points across four main categories – pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction – and looked at median air quality index, water quality violations, greenhouse-gas emissions per capita, as well as home conditions, and number of junkyards and recycling centers.

A total of 48 cities were eliminated from the list, according to the published methodology, because data was lacking for a fair comparison. The final sample size was 152 cities.

Good news for Florida, none of our cities made the top 5 cleanest or dirtiest.

Top 5 dirtiest cities in the U.S.

  • Houston, Texas
  • Newark, New Jersey
  • San Bernardino, California
  • Detroit, Michigan
  • Jersey City, New Jersey

Top 5 cleanest cities in the U.S.

  • Virginia Beach, Virginia
  • Sunnyvale, California
  • Norfolk, Virginia
  • Des Moines, Iowa
  • Fremont, California

Here is Florida, nine cities made the list, including Hollywood, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Tampa, Miami, St. Petersburg, Port St. Lucie, Jacksonville, and Tallahassee.

Here is how Florida cities ranked

  • Hollywood (#18)
  • Fort Lauderdale (#20)
  • Orlando (#24)
  • Tampa (#38)
  • Miami (#41)
  • St. Petersburg (#61)
  • Port St. Lucie (#75)
  • Jacksonville (#93)
  • Tallahassee (#130)