Chick-fil-A employee goes above and beyond to retrieve woman's phone from storm drain: 'I hugged him'
A Chick-fil-A employee who was off the clock did not hesitate to help a customer having a bad day.
'Surprise of a lifetime': Firefighter surprises deputy responding to call with marriage proposal
When a Virginia sheriff's deputy responded to assist a local fire and rescue team, it wasn't the scene she was expecting.
Woman says she was stopped by squirrel, who tugged on her leg and led her to help its injured baby
Police in Virginia had high praise for a local animal whisperer who said a squirrel led her down a trail, even going so far as to tug at her leg to help its injured baby.
Boy caught on family's doorbell camera adorably reciting the Pledge of Allegiance
A Virginia family installed a doorbell camera to catch an American flag vandal, but instead they ended up with an adorable and now-viral video.
32 starving Great Danes, some 'near death,' rescued from Virginia home
Two people have been arrested on felony animal cruelty charges after authorities said 32 dogs were found in a Virginia home starving and some were near death.
'Demon' baby shocks parents in hilarious ultrasound pics
A 17-year-old woman in Virginia went into her ultrasound appointment hoping to learn the sex of her unborn baby, but was shocked when the technician caught her daughter seemingly staring back at them like a “demon.”