Dying dog at New Jersey shelter searching for loving home to live out her days
A dying dog at a New Jersey shelter is searching for a loving home where she can peacefully live out the rest of her days.
3 bronze plaques stolen from Sept. 11th memorial in New Jersey
Three bronze plaques detailing the timeline of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks have been stolen from a memorial site in New Jersey.
Missing 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez placed on FBI's Most Wanted list
A 5-year-old girl believed to have been kidnapped from a Cumberland County park last week has been placed on the FBI's Most Wanted list of missing or kidnapped persons.
$5,000 reward offered in missing NJ girl case
A $5,000 reward was being offering for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect in the kidnapping of Dulce Maria Alavez.
NJ referee who told wrestler to cut dreads suspended for 2 years
A New Jersey referee has been placed on a two-year suspension following a December 2018 incident in which a high school wrestler had his dreadlocks cut on the mat before a match, rather than forfeit, authorities announced Wednesday.
Search continues for 5-year-old girl missing from Cumberland County
Authorities have offered a description of a suspect who they say ushered a missing 5-year-old girl into a van at Bridgeton City Park in Cumberland County and drove away.