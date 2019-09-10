Beaumont Royal Oak scrambles when woman in zombie makeup shows up
A professional dancer caused a scare at Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak Monday night when she had a panic attack while getting zombie makeup done - and her look put the hospital on high alert.
Michigan house for sale goes viral after creepy 'Scream' villain appears in listing photos
Just in time for Halloween, the two-story home features hardwood floors, an attached garage and the evil villain Ghostface.
CDC sends warning to hunters after deer with tuberculosis found to transmit bacteria to people
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shared a warning to hunters after a man in Michigan was found to have developed tuberculosis caused by bacteria transmitted from deer carcass.
Michigan city clerk facing 6 felonies in election fraud case
A city clerk in Michigan is facing six felony charges following an investigation into election fraud.
90-year-old attacked in Michigan condo by intruder 'wanting to see someone die'
A 90-year-old man was attacked in his home by an intruder who said he wanted to see someone die before he killed himself, Rochester Hills police said.
3 dead, 1 hurt in buggy-motor vehicle crash in Michigan
Authorities in Michigan say three children were killed and another was injured after a motor vehicle struck their horse-drawn buggy.
Toddler dies after closing car window on head
A 2-year-old Detroit girl was killed Monday after closing a power-operated car window on her head as her father slept in the front seat.
Detroit woman survives being shot 11 times by wife: 'She emptied the clip'
A woman was brought to the hospital in critical condition after being shot 11 times. Her own wife was arrested for the shooting.
Detroit officer helps man shave outside Comerica Park
After the disappointment of a rainout Wednesday night at Comerica Park, one Michigan woman saw something that lifted her spirits immediately.
GM recalls over 3.4M pickups, SUVs to fix brake issues
Under pressure from the federal government, General Motors is recalling more than 3.4 million big pickup trucks and SUVs in the U.S to fix a brake problem.
Tigers minor leaguer Chace Numata saves 5 lives with donated organs
It's not often you get a chance to help the world after you've left it.
Deer photo-bombs wedding pictures, eats bride's bouquet
While they posed for their wedding photos, a couple in Michigan were interrupted by an uninvited but hungry guest.