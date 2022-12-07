Most fun cities in America: These 2 Florida cities ranked most fun in the U.S.

A new study attempted to find the most fun cities in the United States and two Florida cities ranked high on the list.

Though Las Vegas, Nevada, landed the No. 1 pick for entertainment and recreation, nightlife and parties and costs, Orlando ranked No. 2 followed by Miami at No. 3.

WalletHub, who conducted the study, defined a fun city as "a place as one that packs a little bit of everything for everyone — except maybe people seeking the most extreme of thrills," its website stated.

It compared more than 180 U.S. cities based on dozens of key metrics regarding entertainment and recreation, nightlife and parties and costs.

Wallethub found that Orlando ranked best for most restaurants per capita, with Miami being second-best. Tampa had the most festivals per capita, the study showed.