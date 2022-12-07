2023 Best and worst college towns: Here's how Florida cities ranked

article

As high school seniors begin to make decisions about which college they plan to attend, and with student living expenses reaching more than $30,000 per year in some areas, WalletHub released a report of 2023's best and worst college towns and cities in America to help students choose regions with better living conditions.

The study compared more than 400 U.S. cities – also grouped by city size – based on several indicators including wallet friendliness, social environment and academic and economic opportunities.

Of those cities, four in Florida made the top 10: Orlando at No. 3. , Gainesville at No. 4, Tampa at No. 5. and Miami at No. 9.

The three worst Florida college towns based on their findings included Miramar, Kendall and Miami Gardens.

Austin, Texas ranked at No. 1, followed by:

2. Ann Arbor, Michigan

6. Rexburg, Idaho

7. Provo, Utah

8. Scottsdale, Arizona

10. Raleigh, North Carolina

The report showed Compton, California, Bridgeport, Connecticut and Flint, Michigan, coming in as the three worst cities for college students among the list.

See how your city ranked by clicking here.