Jackpot-winning Mega Millions ticket sold in same Florida county as monster $1.58 billion prize a week later

Florida is on a lucky streak!

A jackpot-winning Mega Millions ticket worth $36 million was sold somewhere in Jacksonville, just one week after the historic $1.58 billion jackpot was won by someone in the same county.

The Quick Pick ticket was purchased at Publix at 4495 Roosevelt Boulevard in Jacksonville – and yes, last week's major Mega Millions prize-winning ticket was also sold at Publix. But that was in Neptune Beach. This Publix location will get a $25,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The winner matched all five numbers (18-39-42-57-636) and the Mega Ball (7).

If this is your winning ticket, you have 180 days from the draw date (August 16) to claim your prize. To choose the one-time, lump-sum payment ($17.4 million) however, you have 60 days.