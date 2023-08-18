More top-prize winning Florida lottery tickets have been sold here more than anywhere else this month

Floridians have a new reason to love Publix – it's one of the luckiest stores in the state.

Eight out of 12 top-prize winning lottery tickets have been sold at Publix locations across Florida so far in August, according to the Florida Lottery.

If that's not lucky enough, another jackpot-winning Mega Millions ticket was sold at a Publix this week – in the same county as the monster $1.58 billion jackpot that was sold at Publix last week.

Here's a look at all the top prizes won and claimed at Publix locations in Florida in August 2023:

August 3: $1,000 A Week for Life ticket sold at 8989 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach

August 3: $1.45 million Jackpot Triple Play ticket sold at 6753 Thomasville Road, Tallahassee

August 4: $1 million Powerball ticket sold at 1601 Promenade Boulevard, Weston

August 9: $1.58 billion Mega Millions ticket sold at 630 Atlantic Boulevard, Neptune Beach

August 10: $1 million 500X The Cash ticket sold at 6700 Bayshore Road, North Fort Myers

August 14: $1 million Gold Rush Doubler ticket sold at 4703 North Ocean Drive, Lauderdale-by-the Sea

August 16: $36 million Mega Millions ticket sold at 4495 Roosevelt Boulevard, Jacksonville

August 17: $1 million $1,000,000 A Year for Life Spectacular ticket sold at 250 3rd Street South, St. Petersburg

Last month, only two out of 15 top-prize winning tickets were sold or claimed at Publix.

So far in 2023, out of the 121 top prizes claimed or won in Florida, 36 of them were sold at Publix.