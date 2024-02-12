The best public high schools in Florida, according to US News

Want to know where your kids' high school or your alma mater ranks among the others in Florida? U.S. News & World Report compiled a list of the highest ranked public schools in the Sunshine State for the 2023-24 school year, which uses data from nearly 25,000 public high schools across the country.

"The highest ranked U.S. public schools in U.S. News & World Report's 2023-2024 Best High Schools rankings are those whose students demonstrated outstanding outcomes above expectations in math, reading and science state assessments, earned qualifying scores in an array of college-level exams, and graduated in high proportions," U.S. News said on its website.

They use the following metrics to compile the list: college readiness, college curriculum breadth, state assessment proficiency, state assessment performance, underserved student performance and graduation rate.

Of the top 10 schools on the list, half of them are in Miami-Dade County, including the No. 1 ranked public high school, School for Advanced Studies. In Central Florida, a Melbourne high school is considered the best, coming in at No. 4 overall.

Here's a look at the highest ranked public high schools in Florida, according to U.S. News:

School for Advanced Studies, Miami (Miami-Dade County) Pine View School, Osprey (Sarasota County) Archimedean Upper Conservatory Charter School, Miami (Miami-Dade County) Westshore Junior/Senior High School, Melbourne (Brevard County) Marine Academy of Science and Technology, North Miami (Miami-Dade County) Suncoast Community High School, Riviera Beach (Palm Beach County) Edgewood Jr/Sr High School, Merritt Island (Brevard County) Stanton College Prepatory School, Jacksonville (Duval County) Design and Architecture Senior High School, Miami (Miami-Dade County) Jose Marti Mast 6-12 Academy, Hialeah (Miami-Dade County)

