Thanksgiving Day: Grocery, retail stores that will be closed, open in Florida

Perhaps you need to grab one more item last minute on Thanksgiving Day or maybe you don't celebrate the holiday and want to do a little shopping.

Some grocery stores and restaurants will have their doors open on Thanksgiving while others will keep them shut.

Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving

Whole Foods grocery stores will be open for regular hours on Thanksgiving Eve, Nov. 23, and will be open with limited hours on Thanksgiving, Nov. 24. Hours do vary based on location so make sure to check your store's specific website or call the store before visiting.

There are three Whole Foods grocery stores in the Orlando area:

Altamonte Springs, 305 E Altamonte Dr, Ste 1000)

Winter Park, 1030 N Orlando Ave.

Orlando, 8003 Turkey Lake Rd.

Sprouts will be open for normal hours on Wednesday, Nov. 23, the day before Thanksgiving. On Thanksgiving, Sprouts will be open from 7 a.m. - 2 p.m., according to its website.

These stores are closed on Thanksgiving

Contrary to last year, most Walgreens stores will be closed this Thanksgiving.

Other stores such as Publix, Aldi, Costco, BJ's Wholesale Club, Sam's Club, Walmart, Trader Joe's, and Target will all be closed.

Rest assured you'll still be able to grab your favorite gingerbread latte because Starbucks will also be open on Thanksgiving.

Retail stores such as CVS and Dollar General will remain open on Thanksgiving.

Dicks Sporting Goods, Home Depot, Kohls, and Macy's will be closed on Thanksgiving also.