Teen arrested in deadly Orlando shooting linked to drug deal: police

The Brief A 17-year-old boy is facing a first-degree murder charge following a shooting during an alleged drug transaction in Orlando that resulted in the death of a man earlier this month. The teenager was arrested on Tuesday by the Orlando Police Department and is also facing additional charges, including grand theft auto and driving without a valid license.



The Orlando Police Department arrested a teenage boy on Tuesday in connection to a deadly shooting that happened earlier this month.

The backstory:

On March 16, at approximately 1:33 a.m., police responded to 5200 North Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando for a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a man, 26-year-old Jared Kinloch, who had been shot inside a vehicle. A woman was also in the car.

Kinlich was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Police said 26-year-old Jared A. Kinloch died from a gunshot wound after being transported to the hospital. (Credit: Orlando Police Department)

The woman in the vehicle told detectives that the shooting happened during a drug transaction, according to police.

Latest developments:

On March 25, police arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with the shooting on charges of first-degree murder with a firearm and attempted robbery with a firearm.

Authorities said the teenager is also facing additional charges stemming from his arrest, including grand theft auto, possession of a firearm in commission of a felony and no valid driver's license.

What we don't know:

FOX 35 is working to learn what happened during the alleged drug transaction that resulted in a deadly shooting.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: