Teen arrested in deadly Orlando shooting linked to drug deal: police
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department arrested a teenage boy on Tuesday in connection to a deadly shooting that happened earlier this month.
The backstory:
On March 16, at approximately 1:33 a.m., police responded to 5200 North Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando for a shooting.
When they arrived, they found a man, 26-year-old Jared Kinloch, who had been shot inside a vehicle. A woman was also in the car.
Kinlich was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
Police said 26-year-old Jared A. Kinloch died from a gunshot wound after being transported to the hospital. (Credit: Orlando Police Department)
The woman in the vehicle told detectives that the shooting happened during a drug transaction, according to police.
Latest developments:
On March 25, police arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with the shooting on charges of first-degree murder with a firearm and attempted robbery with a firearm.
Authorities said the teenager is also facing additional charges stemming from his arrest, including grand theft auto, possession of a firearm in commission of a felony and no valid driver's license.
What we don't know:
FOX 35 is working to learn what happened during the alleged drug transaction that resulted in a deadly shooting.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Orlando Police Department on March 25, 2025.