Orlando shooting leaves 1 man dead, police investigating

The Brief The Orlando Police Department says one person has died during a shooting that took place in the early hours of Sunday morning. Reports show 26-year-old Jared A. Kinloch died from a gunshot wound after being transported to the hospital. Officials said they believe the incident occurred during a "drug-related transaction."



What led to the shooting?

What we know:

The Orlando Police Department says they responded to calls of a shooting around 1:33 a.m. March 16 at 5200 North Orange Blossom Trail in Orange County.

When officials arrived, they said they found a vehicle with a woman and a man in it, and the man had been shot.

Reports show that the man, later identified as 26-year-old Jared A. Kinloch, died from the wound after being transported by the Orlando Fire Department to the Orlando Regional Medical Center.

During an interview with the woman following the incident, police said she told them the shooting occurred during a "drug-related transaction."

What you can do:

The Orlando Police Department is asking anyone with information on the incident to contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

