Orlando shooting leaves 1 man dead, police investigating
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orlando police say a 26-year-old man was shot and killed in the early hours of Sunday morning following what is believed to have been a "drug-related transaction."
What led to the shooting?
What we know:
The Orlando Police Department says they responded to calls of a shooting around 1:33 a.m. March 16 at 5200 North Orange Blossom Trail in Orange County.
When officials arrived, they said they found a vehicle with a woman and a man in it, and the man had been shot.
Reports show that the man, later identified as 26-year-old Jared A. Kinloch, died from the wound after being transported by the Orlando Fire Department to the Orlando Regional Medical Center.
During an interview with the woman following the incident, police said she told them the shooting occurred during a "drug-related transaction."
What you can do:
The Orlando Police Department is asking anyone with information on the incident to contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.
Police said 26-year-old Jared A. Kinloch died from a gunshot wound after being transported to the hospital. (Credit: Orlando Police Department)
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:
- Download the FOX Local app for breaking news alerts, the latest news headlines
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts & radar
- Sign up for FOX 35's daily newsletter for the latest morning headlines
- FOX Local: Stream FOX 35 newscasts, FOX 35 News+, Central Florida Eats on your smart TV
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Orlando police Department in a press release on March 16, 2025.