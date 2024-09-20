Teen arrested after threat against Apopka High School during live-streamed event, police say

The Apopka Police Department was alerted to a threat made against Apopka High School during a live-streamed pep rally, where the threat was posted in the chat. As a precaution, the school was placed on lockdown.

With the assistance of the Orange County Public Schools District Police and the FBI, authorities identified and arrested a 15-year-old Apopka resident. The teenager faces charges of a felony for making written or electronic threats to kill, cause bodily harm, or conduct a mass shooting or act of terrorism, as well as a misdemeanor for disrupting a school function.

"The Apopka Police Department takes threats of violence seriously, and this behavior will not be tolerated," said Deputy Chief Jerome Miller.

This is the latest school threat among hundreds reported across Central Florida since the start of the school year.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office says more than 200 threats have already been made this school year alone. Sheriff Mike Chitwood said his agency has spent nearly $21,000 in recent days investigating bogus school threats posted on social media.

"This is absolutely out of control," he said during a news conference last week. "Parents, you don't want to raise your kids, I'm going to start raising them. Every time we make an arrest, your kid's photo is going to be put out there. And if I could do it, I'm going to perp walk your kid so that everybody can see what your kid's up to."

