How juvenile arrests for school threats can haunt kids for the rest of their lives

Another school threat put a child behind bars on Monday, this time an 11-year-old boy in Port Orange.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office says more than 200 threats have already been made this school year alone. Volusia County isn’t the only one seeing this trend. On Friday, a 17-year-old girl was arrested at Boone High School in Orlando for bringing a loaded gun to school. Last Wednesday, a student was arrested for bringing a stolen gun to Lake Brantley High School in Altamonte Springs.

In the new Port Orange case, the boy said it was all just a joke. However, the sheriff’s office is not treating it that way. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office posted the boy’s name and picture, along with a video of him being led into the Volusia County Juvenile Detention Center, handcuffed and shackled.

Authorities say the boy threatened to commit a shooting at either Creekside Middle School in Port Orange or Silver Sands Middle School. Deputies reportedly found Airsoft guns, fake ammunition, swords, knives, and other weapons at the boy’s home. They say he showed them off to other students on video and had written a list of names and targets.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood had warned the public last week that he would "perp-walk" kids who made threats against schools.

"We’re gonna come and get you, and we’re gonna put you out for public embarrassment," Chitwood said.

Gov. Ron DeSantis addressed the issue Monday, emphasizing the seriousness of school threats.

"We take that very seriously, even if you have no intent on following through with it. That creates a lot of consternation in the community, a lot of anxiety with parents, and we will absolutely hold you responsible," DeSantis said.

Releasing the names and mugshots of juveniles, like the sheriff did with this 6th grader, is controversial. However, Florida law permits it for juveniles accused of felonies.

"I think that’s awfully young," said Connie Fields, whose children attend Creekside Middle School. "I think it’s a sad thing. We don’t know the underlying circumstances, what’s going on. It’s just sad, 11 years old."

Attorney Kevin Pitts, a former juvenile prosecutor who now serves as a criminal defense attorney, expressed concern that posting pictures and videos of children who commit crimes could encourage others to seek fame or attention.

"Most kids aren't just evil. They make bad decisions. They make shortsighted decisions. They just do stupid stuff," Pitts said. "A lot of them end up being fully functional, normal, even successful adults. So just because they do something silly when they're young, I don't think trying to destroy their life is what's in the best interest of the state of Florida."

Pitts noted that the juvenile justice system focuses more on rehabilitation than punishment. However, he pointed out that decisions made by children can lead to long-lasting consequences, including time behind bars, and juvenile records are not as private as many believe. These records can impact future opportunities, such as applying for schools or facing law enforcement issues later in life.

Under Florida law, if a child is arrested, law enforcement officers must inform the school district superintendent. The superintendent must notify the child’s principal, teachers, bus driver, and other school staff supervising the student.

