Arrest made in deadly shooting of teacher's assistant at Central Florida Fairgrounds

Stream FOX 35 News

An arrest has been made in a deadly shooting earlier this month at the Central Florida Fairgrounds.

Veronica Ramirez, 35, died from injuries she sustained in the flea market parking lot at the fairgrounds on the evening of March 2. Nearly four weeks later, the Orlando Police Department said it had arrested 15-year-old Jadon Maxey in connection to the shooting.

Photo of Veronica Ramirez who died in a shooting in Orlando Saturday night | Credit: Orlando Police Department

RELATED: Woman killed outside of Central Florida Fair: 'Our hearts were broken'

OPD Fugitive Investigative Unit members took Maxey into custody on Wednesday. He faces charges of second-degree homicide with a firearm.

Ramirez was a teacher's assistant at Sorrento Elementary School. A district spokesperson said she joined Lake County Schools in 2019.

MORE HEADLINES:

Detectives urge anyone with relevant information in the case to contact the OPD Homicide Unit or provide anonymous tips through Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS. A $5,000 reward had been offered for information leading to an arrest, but authorities did not immediately release information on what led to Maxey's apprehension.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.