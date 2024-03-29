Kissimmee pool maintenance worker gets into 'tussle' while burglarizing occupied rental home: Deputies

article

A Kissimmee pool maintenance worker allegedly tried to burglarize a rental home while a family was inside and battering one person inside, deputies said.

On March 22, deputies responded to a report of a burglary that happened inside a home at the Reunion Resort Subdivision.

The victim and his family were staying at the rental property when he told deputies he saw a masked person inside the home attempting to steal.

A tussle ensued, and the suspect was able to get away after battering the victim, deputies said.

During the investigation, detectives determined Luis Antonio Cruz-Sanchez, 31, a self-contracting pool worker, was responsible for the burglary.

Following the execution of a search warrant, deputies found stolen property and multiple other items related to other residential burglaries in the area, along with narcotics.

Cruz-Sanchez was charged with burglary with a battery, grand theft from a dwelling, and resisting law enforcement without violence.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff's Office at 407-348-2222.