Kissimmee pool maintenance worker gets into 'tussle' while burglarizing occupied rental home: Deputies

By Kiah Armstrong
Published  March 29, 2024 1:03pm EDT
Kissimmee
Photo shows mugshot and arrest of Luis Antonio Cruz-Sanchez | Credit: Osceola County Sheriffs Office

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A Kissimmee pool maintenance worker allegedly tried to burglarize a rental home while a family was inside and battering one person inside, deputies said. 

On March 22, deputies responded to a report of a burglary that happened inside a home at the Reunion Resort Subdivision. 

The victim and his family were staying at the rental property when he told deputies he saw a masked person inside the home attempting to steal. 

A tussle ensued, and the suspect was able to get away after battering the victim, deputies said. 

During the investigation, detectives determined Luis Antonio Cruz-Sanchez, 31, a self-contracting pool worker, was responsible for the burglary. 

Following the execution of a search warrant, deputies found stolen property and multiple other items related to other residential burglaries in the area, along with narcotics. 

Cruz-Sanchez was charged with burglary with a battery, grand theft from a dwelling, and resisting law enforcement without violence. 

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff's Office at 407-348-2222.