Large police presence reported near Pine Hills Road in Orlando

By FOX 35 News Staff
Updated  March 29, 2024 2:48pm EDT
Watch Sheriff John Mina press conference:

ORLANDO, Fla. - Numerous law enforcement vehicles and deputies have descended on an Orlando-area neighborhood Friday afternoon. More than a dozen vehicles were spotted near Pine Hills Road and Elinore Drive and people have been asked to avoid the area.

Few details on what led to the police presence have been released. Orange County Sheriff John Mina has scheduled a 3 p.m. press conference. FOX 35 plans to stream the press conference live in the video player above.

SKYFOX video:

SKYFOX video: Dozens of law enforcement vehicles descend on Orange County neighborhood

There is a huge law enforcement presence at Pine Hills Road and Elinore Drive in Orange County, Florida. SKYFOX hovered over the scene earlier Friday, where there were more than a dozen law enforcement vehicles in the area, including at least one forensics van. OCSO said in a post on X for people to avoid the area.

FOX 35's Marie Edinger reports that there are daycare and schools in the area and that side streets are currently blocked by law enforcement.

Here are some various photos from the scene:

More than a dozen law enforcement vehicles descended on an Orange County neighborhood Friday afternoon.

FOX 35 is on the scene. This story will be updated. 