Teen accused of making online threat targeting West Melbourne school

A 15-year-old boy from Palm Bay was arrested after admitting to making an online threat, according to investigators.

Authorities said the post was directed at Central Middle School in West Melbourne.

What we know:

The threat, made electronically, came to light after Melbourne Police alerted the Palm Bay Police Department.

The teen, a student at Stone Middle School in Melbourne, was taken into custody by Palm Bay’s Special Victims Unit on October 21.

He has been charged with making written threats to conduct a mass shooting and was transported to the Brevard County Juvenile Detention Center.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not disclosed the specific content or platform used to issue the threat. Police also have not confirmed if the teen had access to weapons or the means to carry out the threat.

What they're saying:

In a statement, the Palm Bay Police Department emphasized parental responsibility.

"The Palm Bay Police Department remains committed to the safety of our children and school administrators. Parents — Please be aware of your children's phones and social media accounts. Remind them of the weight their words carry and that there will be consequences to their actions."