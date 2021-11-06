Tank America bringing car crushing fun to new Orlando location

Have you ever wanted to drive a military tank that will take out everything in your way? You're in luck!

Tank America has announced that it is moving from Melbourne to a new Orlando location near Walt Disney World!

"Tank America is excited to announce we are moving to a new location. To help facilitate our relocation we are no longer taking reservations," the website reads. "Our new home will be open in early 2022. We look forward to seeing you on the battlefield soon!"

According to the website, the Orlando location will be just minutes from the theme parks, giving better access to tourists. The attraction will be set on 14-acres of land as you drive over a ½ mile course of jungle terrain while plowing through obstacles and negotiating hair pin turns, barreling through a 4-foot-deep mud hole and climbing a 15-foot hill.

"Tank America puts you in the middle of the action and directly in the driver’s seat as you navigate across the landscape in a FV433 Abbot military tank, filled with adrenaline as you lay waste to everything in your path!"

The new location will be at 1920 Tilden Avenue, according to the website.

Participants must be 16-years-old to drive a tank and 55-inches or taller to ride as a passenger.

