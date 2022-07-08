T-shirt text message scam: No, police agencies are not selling discounted t-shirts in Central Florida

No, law enforcement agencies in Central Florida are not selling t-shirts. It appears that a text message scam has begun to make the rounds again and various law enforcement agencies are warning people to not fall for the scam.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office, Marion County Sheriff's Office, Seminole County Sheriff's Office, and Edgewater Police Department have all posted warnings about the scam on their Facebook page within the last week.

The scam seemingly comes to people's cell phones as a text message, and claims the agency or city is selling a t-shirt with a link to a $10 discount offer. Do not click that link, officials warn.

"If you receive a text or social media message promoting t-shirts, it is NOT the Osceola County Sheriff's Office," OCSO said in its Facebook post, "Do not click the link and be on the lookout for anything suspicious. We are aware of other agencies who are also reporting similar issues."

"NOTICE: Scam texts like this one are circulating again. They are not real. Do NOT click the link. Please delete," the Seminole County Sheriff's Office wrote on its Facebook page.

"They tried this back in January and here we go again. This is a SCAM, these shirts do not exist and it is an attempt to take your money. If you receive a text like this, do not click the link!" the Marion County Sheriff's Office wrote.