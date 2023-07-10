Survey reveals Walt Disney World's most popular rides

A recent survey unveils the top 15 rides across all parks at Walt Disney World, based on a MagicGuides study.

MagicGuides populated the most popular rides at Walt Disney World by using three key factors: Instagram hashtags, Tripadvisor ratings and average monthly Google search volume for each ride.

Check out the list below to see if your favorite ride made the cut.

Splash Mountain The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror Space Mountain It's a Small World Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance Expedition Everest Haunted Mansion Big Thunder Mountain Star Tours Jungle Cruise Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith Avatar Flight of Passage TRON Lightcycle / Run Toy Story Mania Soarin’ Around the World

One interesting fact that came from the study is that throughout all states except Florida, Splash Mountain is the number one most popular ride. The new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind ride takes the top spot for Florida.

The highly favorite Splash Mountain in now being remodeled and transformed into Tiana's Bayou Adventure, based on the Disney movie Princess and the Frog.

Tiana's Bayou Adventure is expected to open to the public in late 2024.