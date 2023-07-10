Expand / Collapse search

Survey reveals Walt Disney World's most popular rides

By Crystal Tisme
Published 
Orlando
FOX 35 Orlando

Splash Mountain closes for good at Disney World after this weekend: What you need to know

If you want to take one last ride with Brer Rabbit and his friends on Splash Mountain, you better hurry: this weekend is your last chance before it closes for good at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom Park.

ORLANDO, Fla. - A recent survey unveils the top 15 rides across all parks at Walt Disney World, based on a MagicGuides study

MagicGuides populated the most popular rides at Walt Disney World by using three key factors: Instagram hashtags, Tripadvisor ratings and average monthly Google search volume for each ride. 

Check out the list below to see if your favorite ride made the cut.

  1. Splash Mountain
  2. The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror
  3. Space Mountain
  4. It's a Small World
  5. Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance
  6. Expedition Everest
  7. Haunted Mansion
  8. Big Thunder Mountain
  9. Star Tours
  10. Jungle Cruise
  11. Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith
  12. Avatar Flight of Passage
  13. TRON Lightcycle / Run
  14. Toy Story Mania
  15. Soarin’ Around the World

One interesting fact that came from the study is that throughout all states except Florida, Splash Mountain is the number one most popular ride. The new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind ride takes the top spot for Florida. 

The highly favorite Splash Mountain in now being remodeled and transformed into Tiana's Bayou Adventure, based on the Disney movie Princess and the Frog.

Tiana's Bayou Adventure is expected to open to the public in late 2024.