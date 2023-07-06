Universal Orlando teases exciting, exclusive event coming next month

Passholders at Universal Orlando are getting some exciting news in the form of an exclusive perk!

The theme park announced Wednesday that Passholder Night is back at Islands of Adventure on August 26. "The park is your playground after dark," Universal said on its website.

While Wednesday's social media post was a mere tease, Universal Studios responded to a user with some more information.

"As part of Passholder Appreciation Days we are hosting a private night for Passholders to enjoy Universal Islands of Adventure exclusively," Universal Orlando said in a tweet.

Passholder Appreciation Days is held from August 15 to September 30 this year. Members get exclusive access to events, discounts and other opportunities, according to Universal's website.

Universal Orlando said more details and reservation information will come at a later date.