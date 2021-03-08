Super Nintendo World Japan announces grand opening event

article

Super Nintendo World in Japan will hold a grand opening event this month!

Universal Studios Japan announced that the Nintendo-themed land will have its official grand opening on March 18, 2021, kicking off the park's year-long 20th-anniversary celebration.

The multi-level area will feature Mario Kart- and Yoshi-themed rides and attractions, as well as Nintendo-themed restaurants, shops, and other experiences.

PHOTOS: Inside look at Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan

Throughout Super Nintendo World, guests can also collect virtual coins.

The theme park explained that "guests can purchase a Power-Up Band in the land and sync it to their smartphones to keep track of their score and compete with other park guests. At Key Challenge attractions around the land, guests can collect keys, gather character stamps and more using their entire bodies in dynamic activities."

Construction resumes on Universal Orlando's Epic Universe

In 2021, it was announced that Super Nintendo World will be coming to Universal Orlando Resort's upcoming theme park, Epic Universe. The latest report projects that the new park will open in 2025.

