This company wants to pay you over $3,000 to watch Super Bowl commercials

Would you rather watch the Super Bowl or the Super Bowl commercials? If your answer is the latter, why not get paid for it?

PicksWise is looking to pay someone over $3,000 to watch and rate Super Bowl LVIII commercials – all while hosting the ultimate watch party.

"When Super Bowl LVIII kicks off on February 11 at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium, millions of parties around the world will be focused on the spectacle," PicksWise said. "Most people will be watching for the game, but a huge number of viewers will tune in for a peek at the always-entertaining commercials that are sure to spark debate in the days to come. It seems everyone has an opinion on which Super Bowl commercial is best, and why their favorite should also be your favorite."

MORE : NFL unveils pregame entertainment lineup for Super Bowl LVIII

The contest winner will get the opportunity to watch every commercial played during the Super Bowl. Then, they'll pick their top 10 commercials and rate them based on criteria including entertainment, innovation, social buzz, emotions and cameos.

MORE : This company wants to pay you $10,000 to watch the Super Bowl in Las Vegas

For your hard work, you'll receive $2,000 in cash, and to help you throw the ultimate watch party, PicksWise will give you a $500 DoorDash gift card and 65-inch 4K TV.

You must be a U.S. resident and 18 years or older to apply. The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 4. Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 11.

Click here to apply, or for more information.