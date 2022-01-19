Student shot at Seminole High in Sanford, suspect in custody, officials say

Officials say a student was shot at Seminole High School in Sanford and the school was placed on lockdown.

The suspect is reportedly in custody.

Police happened the shooting happened in the school.

"One student was injured and a suspect is in custody. This was an isolated incident. Students are safe on campus, but will remain in lockdown until cleared by law enforcement. Due to it being an early-release day and as a result of this incident, we will have a delayed dismissal. We will continue to provide you updates as we have more details to share," the school said in a message to parents.

Police say the victim suffered non life threatening injuries.

"This is an isolated incident," police said.

Police said they were able to get the suspect in custody quickly and say the students are safe. It is not known if the suspect is a student at the school.

Investigators will give another update at 3:30 p.m.

Video provided to FOX 35 shows authorities leading students out of the school with their hands on each other's shoulders.

Parents arrived to pick up their kids after hearing about the shooting.

"You hug them a little harder," one father said about his son.

