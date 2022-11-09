Storm surge, wind gusts, tornadoes: biggest weather threats as Hurricane Nicole hits Florida

As Hurricane Nicole gets closer to Florida's eastern coast, the winds, rain, ocean swells, and storm surge are rapidly increasing and intensifying. The storm is expected to make landfall overnight into Thursday, possibly around 1 a.m.

The National Hurricane Center has warned that Hurricane Nicole is expected to bring "dangerous storm surge" to the eastern coast of Florida, including Brevard, Flagler, and Volusia counties, large and damaging waves, along with hurricane-force and tropical storm-force winds, and heavy rainfall that could lead to moderate flooding.

There will also be an increased threat for tornadoes as the storm's eye wall makes its way across the peninsula overnight.

TRACKING NICOLE

Storm surge near the coast could rise between 1 and 5 feet, and up to six feet above normal ride levels, the NHC said in its latest advisory. Rainfall could be between three and five inches.

"As Nicole crosses the peninsula, there will be an increase in winds near the center followed by a 30-60 minute lull in winds/squalls as the eye passes. DON'T LET THIS FOOL YOU. Conditions will deteriorate rapidly again as the other side of the eyewall moves into the area," the National Weather Service's Melboune Office said in a tweet.