A dozen Daytona Beach condos, hotels at risk of collapsing ahead of Hurricane Nicole landfall

Volusia County deputies went door to door Wednesday urging Daytona Beach residents to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Nicole's landfall in Florida forecasted to happen early Thursday morning.

Deputies said 12 structures are at risk of collapsing after Hurricane Ian left many buildings vulnerable after it ravished Central Florida.

"Sadly, it's not a matter of if something is going to collapse, it's when," said Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood. "This is really bad, that's why we had a curfew and a mandatory evacuation."

Officials are keeping an eye on 34 buildings in Volusia County that they said could collapse. Deputies are also going door-to-door Wednesday night urging residents to leave the coastline.

Hurricane Nicole is slated to make landfall in Florida around 1 a.m. Thursday and several parts of Volusia County have already been damaged ahead of the expected severe weather.

A beach safety building collapsed at Daytona Beach early Wednesday afternoon as high tides contributed to the already eroded eastern coastline.

Hurricane Nicole made landfall in the Bahamas late Wednesday morning with maximum winds up to 70 mph and is expected to make landfall in Florida as a Category 1 storm Thursday morning.

A seawall also collapsed, crumbling into the ocean in Daytona Beach as Hurricane Nicole bought in powerful waves to the coastline.

Volusia County residents may see wind gusts could be up to 60 mph and rainfall up to 4 inches with coastal flooding and 3-5-feet of storm surge.