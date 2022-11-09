County-by-county: Expected impacts of Hurricane Nicole
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Hurricane Nicole is expected to have major weather impacts on several Central Florida counties when the system comes ashore as a hurricane. Several Tropical Storm and Hurricane Warnings have been issued and evacuation orders are in place for some counties.
Here's a look at how the storm could impact your county:
ORANGE COUNTY
Orange County residents should expect to feel impacts starting Wednesday afternoon through Thursday. Wind gusts could be up to 75 mph and rainfall up to 6 inches.
BREVARD COUNTY
Brevard County residents should expect to feel impacts starting Wednesday afternoon into tonight. Wind gusts could be up to 75 mph and rainfall up to 6 inches with coastal flooding and 5-foot storm surge.
SEMINOLE COUNTY
Seminole County residents should expect to feel impacts starting Wednesday afternoon into Thursday. Wind gusts could be up to 75 mph and rainfall up to 4 inches.
VOLUSIA COUNTY
Volusia County residents should expect to feel impacts starting Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon. Wind gusts could be up to 60 mph and rainfall up to 4 inches with coastal flooding and 3-5-feet of storm surge.
OSCEOLA COUNTY
Osceola County residents should expect to feel impacts starting Wednesday afternoon into Thursday. Wind gusts could be up to 80 mph and rainfall up to 6 inches.
MARION COUNTY
Marion County residents should expect to feel impacts starting Wednesday afternoon into Thursday. Wind gusts could be up to 60 mph and rainfall up to 6 inches.
FLAGLER COUNTY
Flagler County residents should expect to feel impacts starting Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon. Wind gusts could be up to 45 mph and rainfall up to 6 inches.
LAKE COUNTY
Lake County residents should expect to feel impacts starting Wednesday afternoon into Thursday afternoon. Wind gusts could be up to 70 mph and rainfall up to 6 inches.
SUMTER COUNTY
Sumter County residents should expect to feel impacts starting Wednesday afternoon into Thursday afternoon. Wind gusts could be up to 70 mph and rainfall from 2-4 inches.
LEVY COUNTY
Levy County residents should expect to feel impacts starting Thursday morning into the evening. Wind gusts could be up to 60 mph and rainfall up to 3 inches.