Madeline Soto update: Suspect Stephan Sterns complains about jail, sleeping on concrete during transport

By FOX 35 News Staff
Updated  April 9, 2024 6:31pm EDT
Madeline Soto disappearance
Stephan Sterns chats with deputy on way to jail

New video has been released of Stephan Sterns, the prime suspect in the Madeline Soto case, as he is transported from the Orange County Jail to Osceola County. He's heard chatting with the deputy driving him. They talk about music, cough medicine, and Sterns complains about the sleeping arrangements inside the jail.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Stephan Sterns, the primary suspect in the disappearance and death of 13-year-old Madeline Soto, talked with a Florida deputy about the conditions inside jail, cough drops, and music he likes, according to newly released dashcam video.

The video was captured on the morning of March 1, 2024 as Sterns was transferred from the Orange County Jail to the Osceola County Jail, where he was booked on charges of sexual battery and possession of child sex abuse material. It depicts Sterns just hours before Madeline Soto's body was ultimately found in a grassy area in Osceola County, five days after she was reported missing.

Sterns has since been charged with 60+ counts of sexual battery, molestation, and possession of child pornography. He is considered the prime suspect in Soto's disappearance and death, but has not been arrested or charged with with her disappearance or death.

Officials said everyone who knew Madeline Soto is considered a suspect until being ruled out. Jennifer Soto, Madeline Soto's mom, has not been arrested, charged, or named a suspect in her daughter's disappearance or death.

During the 27-minute drive, Sterns primarily looks out the window, stares forward, or appears to look down while in the back of the deputy's patrol vehicle. However, there were moments where Sterns and the deputy transporting him shared casual conversation.

As soon as Sterns is placed in the back of the patrol vehicle, he appears to complain about his night in jail.

"Couldn't regulate, sleeping on bare metal. First night I was on concrete floor using toilet paper for a pillow," Sterns can be heard telling the deputy. He also said he had to beg for a blanket or a pad to sleep on. 

According to the video timestamp, Sterns was picked up during the 9 a.m. hour. That afternoon, however, Soto's body would be found in St. Cloud.

During the ride up, the deputy asks Sterns if the temperature in the vehicle is OK. At another moment, the two share a brief conversation about cough drops. 

Madeline Soto investigation

As they get closer to Osceola County, the deputy asked Sterns about his favorite music. "All kinds," he said, before mentioning classical music, which appears to surprise the deputy.

Eventually, the deputy told Sterns that he was being booked on two arrest warrants and would inform him of the specifics after some processes were completed.

As the deputy backs up into the parking space, reporters can be seen outside waiting for Sterns to be walked from the vehicle into the jail. Sterns did not respond to anyone's questions, including those from FOX 35's Amanda McKenzie. 

FOX 35 reached out to the Kissimmee Police Department, who has since become the lead agency in Soto's disappearance and death, for comment. The police department told FOX 35 that its investigation is active and ongoing and that it would release updates as it could.

Police Chief Betty Holland told reporters at a recent press conference that its agency was dotting every I and crossing every T in this investigation, which is why a lot of information has not been released. Officials said they're being methodical to keep the integrity of the investigation.