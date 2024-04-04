Madeline Soto case: Here's why new information has not been released in death investigation

Madeline Soto was found dead more than a month ago in rural Osceola County – just days after the 13-year-old Kissimmee girl was reported missing – and since then, few details have been released.

FOX 35 News spoke to State Attorney Andrew Bain on Wednesday to ask about the case.

According to Bain, they are limiting public information because they're concerned the trial could be moved if the case is too well-known in Central Florida.

"And so the integrity of our cases depends on that information not being readily available, because the last thing we need is all, what we saw with our cases where you have to go out and find jurors from different jurisdictions, and you have to, you know, bring in jurors to try a case, because the case has become so well known to the people in the community that we can't present a fair trial," Bain said. "So we want to have, we want to be able to present a fair trial. We want a case to be tried by the people of our circuit and the people of our circuit to determine what's the best result for that case."

You can watch his full statement in the video below:

The prime suspect in the case, Stephan Sterns, who is the boyfriend of Madeline's mother, has not been charged in the teen's homicide, but, he does face at least 60 charges for alleged sex crimes, including multiple charges of sexual battery on a child under 12, and possession of child porn.

Since his transfer from the Orange County jail to the Osceola County jail, Sterns has waived his first appearance and arraignment. He has invoked his right to counsel and has not cooperated with the investigation, according to Kissimmee Police Chief Betty Holland.

A pretrial hearing is set for April 24 before trial begins on May 13.