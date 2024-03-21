It's been nearly a month since 13-year-old Madeline Soto was last seen. Since Feb. 26, law enforcement officials have shared updates about the teen's disappearance and death. Most recently, Kissimmee Police Chief Betty Holland held a press conference on Thursday to update the community about the investigation, but there's still a lot that's still up in the air.

Soto's body was found in rural St. Cloud on March 1, but nobody has been charged with her death as of Thursday. The teen's mom's boyfriend Stephan Sterns has been arrested, but on unrelated charges of sexual battery and other chid pornography-related offenses. He remains in custody in Osceola County and hasn't been cooperative in the investigation, Holland said.

TIMELINE: Everything we know so far about Madeline Soto's disappearance, homicide investigation

Here's a breakdown of what we don't know so far amid the homicide investigation into the death of Madeline Soto:

Who killed Madeline Soto?

As of Thursday, nobody has been charged for the death of Madeline Soto.

The teen's mom's boyfriend Stephan Sterns was arrested two days after she was last seen, but on unrelated charges. On Feb. 28, Sterns was arrested for possession of child sex abuse material and sexual battery. When he was arrested, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said he was considered the "prime suspect" in the case of Soto's disappearance and death.

Earlier this month, the State Attorney's Office added an extra 60 charges against Sterns, including sexual battery, molestation and child pornography-related offenses. The State Attorney's Office and local law enforcement continue to build a case against Sterns, who remains in custody in Osceola County.

"Mr. Sterns is not going anywhere. He's in jail," Holland said during Thursday's press conference.

Why was Madeline Soto killed?

Police have not unveiled a motive for why Madeline Soto was killed.

When and where was Madeline Soto killed?

Police are still trying to piece together a timeline of when and where Madeline Soto was killed.

Her body was found on the afternoon of March 1 in rural St. Cloud, which was an area Stephan Sterns seen hours after Soto was reported missing by her mother. Sterns was reportedly changing his tire in this area on that Monday afternoon.

On that day, Soto was supposedly "dropped off" by Sterns at Hunter's Creek Middle School, but she never went inside. Law enforcement said in previous updates that Sterns was seen leaving their home with Soto in the car, but she was believed to have been dead at that time.

MAKING CHANGES: Orange County Public Schools changing absence notification policy in wake of Madeline Soto's disappearance

Additionally, Sterns was seen at a nearby apartment complex in Kissimmee at 7:45 a.m. that day throwing items away in a dumpster, which were recovered and identified as Soto's backpack and school-issued laptop.

"We believe he moved her body in those early morning hours, and all that is still under investigation," Sheriff Mina said.

Madeline Soto cause of death

Madeline Soto's cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Kissimmee Police Chief Betty Holland said the police department is working closely with the Medical Examiner's Office. Police are still awaiting the medical examiner's report.

Is Madeline Soto's mom involved?

Madeline Soto's mother Jennifer Soto has been cooperating with law enforcement amid the investigation into her disappearance and death.

At an earlier press conference, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said deputies have been in contact with her and there's no reason to believe she's a suspect in this case. Kissimmee Police Chief Betty Holland said in Thursday's update that while Sterns remains the "prime suspect," they're considering everybody in Madeline's circle as a potential suspect.

"Everyone that was close to Madeline is considered suspect until we have proven otherwise," Holland said.

Why isn't Stephan Sterns talking to police?

Stephan Sterns was arrested in Orange County and was eventually transferred to Osceola County. Since his arrest, he has invoked his right to counsel and has been uncooperative with detectives.

"No one is not cooperating other than Sterns," Kissimmee Police Chief Betty Holland said.

According to Osceola County court records, Sterns is being represented by an unnamed public defender.

NEW DETAILS: Breakdown of sexual battery, child porn-related charges against Stephan Sterns

What we do know so far

Click here for a timeline of everything that's happened so far in regard to the Madeline Soto case.