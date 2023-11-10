Satellite Beach considering $80 tickets if people park near homes, avoid paid beach lots

Parking punishments could get stricter near some beaches in Brevard County.

The City of Satellite Beach is considering ticketing people who park on residential streets to avoid beach parking fees. FOX 35 News first told you when the city started charging people to park at the beach and booting cars to enforce the new fees. Some small business owners are worried all the new fees are pushing people away.

"People are going, ‘Stay away from Satellite Beach,’" said Anne Latorra who owns Latorra's Bagels and Italian Deli.

She said she often sees that on social media since the new parking fees were implemented.

"If people can’t park anywhere or are going to get ticketed to park to come to my place, they’re not going to want to," she said. "They’re not going to want to come to our businesses."

The owner said she noticed a dip in business as soon as parking boots started popping up in beach parking lots nearby.

"It’s sad to see what’s happening with beachgoers," Latorra said, worrying it could get worse.

More fees could be on the way. The city council is considering ticketing people who park on certain residential streets to go to the beach. Neighbors said cars are spilling onto sidewalks and blocking driveways. The new ordinance would ticket drivers with $80 fees.

"I’m not sure how they can get a ticket for parking on a side street. They could be at someone’s house. How are they going to check that?," asked Dana Schukert who goes to beaches in Satellite Beach every day.

At this time, the new ordinance doesn’t list what specific streets in Satellite Beach would be affected, but people who live near the beach say more people are piling onto their streets because of the new paid parking lots.

"Unfortunately, that is going to cause everyone to come to our street looking for free parking. I can’t blame them on that. We all deserve to get to go the beach for free," concluded one beachfront homeowner in Satellite Beach who didn't want to be identified by name.

As for what's next, the city council will vote on the new street parking tickets next week. They already approved the measure at the last meeting but wanted to up the fee from $50 to $80s.