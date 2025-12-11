One dead in single-vehicle crash near Mall at the Millenia
ORLANDO, Fla. - One person died in a single-vehicle crash in Orlando, near the Mall at the Millenia, on Thursday.
What we know:
The Orlando Police Department responded to the area of Millenia Boulevard and Topiary Drive around 1 p.m., Dec. 11 to a single-vehicle crash.
One person died in the crash, officials said.
What's next:
This crash is currently under investigation.
What we don't know:
Officials have not publicly identified the driver at this time.
The Source: Information in this story was sourced from the Orlando Police Department.