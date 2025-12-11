One dead in single-vehicle crash near Mall at the Millenia

The Brief One person died in a single-vehicle crash near the Mall at the Millenia. Officials say the crash happened around 1 p.m. and is currently an active investigation. No information about the victim has been released at this time.



One person died in a single-vehicle crash in Orlando, near the Mall at the Millenia, on Thursday.

What we know:

The Orlando Police Department responded to the area of Millenia Boulevard and Topiary Drive around 1 p.m., Dec. 11 to a single-vehicle crash.

One person died in the crash, officials said.

What's next:

This crash is currently under investigation.

What we don't know:

Officials have not publicly identified the driver at this time.