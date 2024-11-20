State rests case in trial of deputy accused of causing gas pump fire, injuring suspect

The Brief Osceola County Deputy David Crawford is on trial for criminal negligence after allegedly Tasing a suspect at a gas pump, causing a fire that severely burned both men. The defense claims the fire may have been accidental, questioning the reliability of the Taser and whether Crawford actually pulled the trigger. An attorney says he plans to sue the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, alleging a pattern of excessive force, as the suspect has not been charged with any crime related to the incident.



The state has rested its case in the criminal trial of Deputy David Crawford, who is accused of Tasing a suspect at a gas pump, causing a fire that severely burned both his own legs and 75% of the suspect’s body.

Crawford faces charges of criminal negligence, though he maintains he didn’t do it.

To secure a conviction, the State Attorney’s Office must prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt, a point the defense is actively challenging by arguing the incident may have been an accident.

Investigators say Osceola County deputies were trying to detain Jean Barreto-Baerga for reckless driving when they found him refueling at a Wawa gas station. Deputies tackled him, and according to the State Attorney’s Office, Crawford deployed his Taser, sparking a fire that engulfed both men.

The main focus of Wednesday’s proceedings was the Taser itself. Prosecutors brought in Bryan Chiles, Senior Manager of Forensic Analytics with Axon Enterprises, the manufacturer of the Taser and body-worn cameras used by the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Chiles analyzed data logs to argue the Taser was deployed at the time the fire ignited. "It was designed for accountability," Chiles said. "You can’t just use the weapon and nobody knows about it."

The defense conceded that the Taser’s trigger was pulled but argued it’s not definitive proof the device caused the fire. Defense Attorney Michael Barber suggested the Taser may have malfunctioned.

In a heated cross-examination, Barber asked Chiles if Axon’s reputation depends on the reliability of its Tasers.

MORE STORIES:

"Your company that pays your paychecks would be harmed if people found out that the Tasers weren’t perfectly reliable, wouldn’t it?" Barber asked.

"No," Chiles replied.

Barber countered by comparing the situation to malfunctions in Apple iPhones. "When an Apple iPhone malfunctions, do people get hurt? Are Apple iPhones weapons? No, they’re not," Barber said.

Albert Yonfa, an attorney planning a civil lawsuit, attended Wednesday’s hearing. He intends to sue the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, alleging a pattern of excessive force.

"I would say that being a law enforcement officer is very difficult," Yonfa said. "And I think it makes it even harder when your department instills a culture of it being okay to act as judge, jury, and executioner on the streets."

Barreto has not faced any citations or charges related to reckless driving or eluding law enforcement. Deputy Crawford remains on paid administrative leave.

Closing arguments are expected Thursday, following the testimony of two defense witnesses.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: