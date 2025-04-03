Affordable 'space burials' for cremated remains offered by Florida-based Space Beyond

The Brief Space Beyond offers an affordable "space burial" service, sending cremated remains into orbit for $250. The service, inspired by founder Ryan Mitchell's personal experience, aims to provide a meaningful journey for loved ones. The company is pre-registering customers and needs at least 400 commitments to begin operations.



Space Beyond offers an affordable "space burial" service, sending cremated remains into orbit for $250.

‘Send your lost loved ones on a meaningful journey’

What we know:

Space Beyond, a Central Florida-based company founded by former Blue Origin manager Ryan Mitchell, is offering a more affordable option for sending cremated remains into orbit. The service, called "space burial," allows a small portion of a person’s or pet's ashes to be launched into space for just $250. The satellite carrying the remains will stay in orbit for up to 25 years before burning up in the atmosphere.

What we don't know:

While Space Beyond’s service is available for pre-registration, it is unclear when the first satellite launch will occur or if the company has secured enough commitments to proceed with its plans. There are also no details on how the satellite will be integrated with other commercial rocket cargo or the exact logistics of the first launch.

The backstory:

The concept of sending ashes into space has been around for some time, but it has been a costly service, typically priced at around $2,500. Mitchell's idea for a more affordable option was inspired by a personal experience, watching a family member's ashes scattered at sea. After this, Mitchell began thinking about creating a more meaningful, yet low-cost alternative for families.

What they're saying:

Ryan Mitchell, the founder of Space Beyond, explained the motivation behind the business.

"I was watching a family member's ashes scattered at sea. It was beautiful, meaningful to the people who were there, great closure. But it started me thinking: is there something else?"

He also said, "This is a low-cost, significant way to send your lost loved ones on a meaningful journey."

Space expert David Denault offered insight into why the concept might appeal to some people.

"It's something to say, ‘Hey, my brother, sister, father, mother, I sent them to space.’ And that may be attractive."

What's next:

Space Beyond is currently pre-registering customers via their website and needs at least 400 commitments to move forward with the business. The company plans to build a small satellite and send it into orbit with cremated remains.

More details on launch schedules and further developments will follow once the required customer commitments are secured. Read more at the website AshesToSpace.com.

