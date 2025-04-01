Good Samaritans, deputies save Florida fisherman after medical emergency on river

The Brief A man suffered a medical emergency while fishing on Rainbow River in Marion County, Florida, but was saved by nearby divers and fisherman Chandler Dowling, who performed CPR. Marion County deputies and Fire Rescue later stabilized him. The man recovered and was home within a week to ten days.



A man suffered a medical emergency while fishing on Rainbow River in Marion County, Florida, but was saved by nearby good Samaritans and deputies with the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities credit good Samaritans for saving man's life

What we know:

A man suffered a medical emergency while fishing on Rainbow River in Marion County, Florida, and was saved by a group of good Samaritans, including professional fisherman Chandler Dowling. After discovering the man in distress near a boat, Dowling called over nearby divers Gene Seay, Germane Boya, and Ivan Coherd, who began performing CPR. Dowling then drove the man to dry land, where Marion County deputies arrived and continued CPR until emergency medical services took over.

The man survived the incident, and it was reported that he was home a week to ten days later.

What we don't know:

Details about the medical emergency the man experienced have not been fully disclosed, including the cause of the incident or the man’s identity. While he has recovered, it’s unclear if he has any lingering health issues or requires further medical treatment. Additionally, the circumstances surrounding his boat's strange positioning on Rainbow River remain unexplained.

The backstory:

Chandler Dowling, a professional fisherman, was on Rainbow River when he noticed a boat positioned oddly near a popular diving spot. His quick thinking led to discovering the man in distress, which triggered a series of life-saving actions by Dowling and the divers. They acted swiftly, preventing what could have been a tragic outcome.

What they're saying:

Deputy Robert Bosnyak expressed how critical the good Samaritans’ actions were.

"Without them there... and the immediacy in which they acted, I don't believe that gentleman would have survived."

Corporal Houston Koch also emphasized the importance of stabilizing the victim after they arrived at the scene.

"Our main concern is getting him stabilized."

Chandler Dowling was pleased to hear of the outcome.

"It makes me like tear up to know that. I'm happy for him. I'm happy that everything worked out."

