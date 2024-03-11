13-year-old arrested during protest at Central Florida Starbucks, deputies say

A 13-year-old boy was arrested after he allegedly battered a deputy during a protest at a Starbucks in Orange County, Florida, on Friday, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The boy, who FOX 35 is choosing not to name due to his age, was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer and trespassing after a warning after the incident that unfolded at the Starbucks located at 16065 New Independence Parkway in Winter Garden at around 1 p.m., deputies said in a statement to FOX 35.

The boy's mother, Shannon Blair, refused to leave and committed a trespass after warning, deputies said. Her boyfriend, Wesley Hucker, did the same and was arrested for trespassing after a warning and was transported to the Orange County Jail, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The arrests happened while deputies were trying to "peacefully remove" the people protesting, the sheriff's office said. Deputies said about 15 people were protesting inside the store over what People for the Ethical Treatment of Aniamls (PETA) said was the upcharge for ordering vegan milk. Starbucks management said they wanted the protesters to be trespassed after refusing to leave the store, and they wanted to press charges, according to the sheriff's office.

Video of the incident, which PETA shared with FOX 35, shows footage from the protest as well as the boy's arrest. In the video as deputies are asking protesters to leave, the 13-year-old boy is seen allegedly shoving himself into a deputy and subsequently spilling a drink over them before being apparently slammed against a table and put into handcuffs.

"Don’t touch my child," Blair is heard saying on the video. "Oh my god, oh my god. What are you doing to my child?"

Hucker is scheduled to appear in court on March 27.