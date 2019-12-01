‘Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance’ opens December 5th at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

article

‘Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance,' which is the newest addition to 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' at Disney's Hollywood Studios, is expected to open on Thursday.

The ride, which Walt Disney World describes as a "harrowing adventure" that will "blur the lines between fantasy and reality," will place riders in the middle of a battle between the 'Resistance' and the 'First Order' after taking off from Batuu in a transport ship. They receive orders from Rey and droid BB-8 to welcome new Resistance recruits and reunited with General Leia Organa at an off-planet location. While on the way, riders are captured by a First Order Star Destroyer. With the help of some heroes from the Resistance, they must seek to escape Kylo Ren and the First Order.

According to Walt Disney World, the new attraction is the "most ambitious, immersive, advanced, action-packed attraction we've ever created."

They said that Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is one of their longest attractions. The ride feels massive and features two full-size AT-AT walkers, a Star Destroyer hangar bay, a TIE fighter, and a garrison of Stormtroopers. Disney A-1000 Audio-Animatronics figures are also used, which look and move realistically. Special effects add even more excitement for riders, as slashing lightsabers, whizzing blaster bolts, exploding walls, and massive starfields surround you.

"We threw out the rulebook when designing this attraction to deliver experiential storytelling on a massive, cinematic scale," said Bob Chapek, chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products. "Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance sets a new standard for what a theme park experience can be."

The ride features multiple ride systems, including a trackless system for the bulk of the ride. The trackless ride vehicles used are some of the most advanced Disney says that they have ever used. They seat eight passengers and it is piloted by droids. In one sequence, the vehicle drives into a simulator experience and gives riders the sensation of falling from space to crash land on Batuu.

On Tuesday, FOX 35's David Martin and Tabatha Marks got to ride the new attraction.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will open at Disney's Hollywood Studios on December 5. Although Walt Disney World's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opened months after Disneyland's version, the Florida park will receive the 'Rise of the Resistance' ride first. The new ride will not open in California until January 17, 2020.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance can be spotted within the Resistance's temporary encampment along the outskirts Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. The ride is marked by a large turret, right by the entrance to the land closest to Grand Avenue. It is labeled as number 29 on the Hollywood Studios map.

There is one other ride for park guests to enjoy at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. It is called 'Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run' and it opened in August when the land debuted. On this ride, guests receive a role before boarding -- either pilot, engineer, or gunner -- and embark on an adventure through space.

There are several merchandise shops located around Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. For instance, 'Savi's Workshop' allows guests to build their own custom lightsaber, while 'Droid Depot' allows guests to design, assemble, and activate a customized droid of their liking. Then, shops like 'Dok-Ondar's Den of Antiquities' and 'Black Spire Outfitters' offer clothing options for purchase. Other stores, like 'Creature Stall' and 'Toydarian Toymaker,' sell other merchandise, including handcrafted toys and plushies.

There are also several dining options throughout Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, including 'Oga's Cantina' and 'Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo.' Other food items, like 'blue milk' or 'Saka's Kettle,' is available at food stands throughout the land.

The Disney Parks App allows park guests to participate in interactive adventures as they travel through Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.

Walt Disney World is currently offering a four-day, four-park Magic ticket. It costs just $89 per day, or $356 total. It allows guests to visit each of the four Disney World theme parks and can be upgraded to include admission to either the Typhoon Lagoon or Blizzard Beach water park.

