Couple in their 20s killed while riding motorcycle in Marion County

A man and woman have died after a motorcycle crash in Marion County, Florida Highway Patrol said.

The motorcycle was traveling east on State Road 25, approaching SE 104th Trail when an SUV traveling north on SE 104th Trail failed to check for traffic before turning left onto State Road 25, FHP said.

The SUV driver traveled into the path of the motorcycle and both occupants were thrown from the bike.

The man, a 25-year-old from Ocklawaha and the woman, a 22-year-old from Anthony, were pronounced deceased on the scene.

No other details have been released.