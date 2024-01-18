Stanley cups hilariously 'wanted' by Florida deputies for 'creating chaos in the streets'

article

The Stanley cup craze has closed in on Florida, and deputies are doing what they can to stop the "chaos."

These viral cups are in the middle of an atomic rise across the country, causing store shelves to be bare, igniting fights in store aisles and even paving the way for online resellers to make a quick buck (or a few hundred).

Now, deputies in Florida have stepped in, hilariously declaring Stanley cups as "wanted" in the state. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office even made a wanted poster for the new, limited-edition cups that were released at Target earlier this month.

"WANTED: Shiny Pink Stanley Cups. These cups are causing chaos all over the US. Have you come across one lately? We doubt because these are in short supply, but if for some miracle you stumble upon these troublemakers, call us immediately to confiscate and investigate accordingly," the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook.

Deputies said the 40-ounce cups are wanted for "creating chaos in the streets."

WHAT'S THE HYPE? : Stanley cup shoppers line up at Targets at 3 a.m.

The post has since caught the attention of hundreds of people, and Floridians in the comments were loving the sheriff's office's take on the Stanley cup craze.

"Any rewards if I encounter one?" one person said.

"That's super funny," said another.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office isn't the first law enforcement agency to weigh in.

The Morton Grove Police Department in Illinois issued a warning on social media earlier this month about a scam involving Stanley cups.

"Beware of tricky websites using the brand’s popularity," police wrote on Facebook. "Shady websites pretending to offer discounts on Stanley cups have been found to be scamming shoppers. If you purchase a cup through a shady website, your personal information may be compromised and your money...gone."

To avoid scams, police said you should always only make purchases through verified, trusted sellers, beware of imitation websites and read the customer reviews.