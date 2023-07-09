SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 rocket Sunday night from Cape Canaveral

SpaceX is targeting Sunday night for its Falcon 9 rocket launch from Cape Canaveral.

The launch is set to happen at 8:36 p.m. with an additional launch opportunity available the same day at 9:27 p.m., 10:17 p.m., and 11:58 p.m.

The Falcon 9 rocket will be carrying 22 Starlink Satellites. This is the 16th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched Crew Demo-2, ANASIS-II, CRS-21, Transporter-1, Transporter-3, and ten Starlink missions.

Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the Just Read the Instructions droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Backup opportunities for this launch will be available on Monday, July 10.

FOX 35 will live stream Sunday's launch.