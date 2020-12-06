SpaceX, NASA expected to launch resupply mission to ISS on Sunday

SpaceX and NASA plan to launch a rocket on Sunday morning, which will go on to resupply the International Space Station (ISS).

The launch was originally planned for Saturday, but due to weather, was pushed to late Sunday morning.

SpaceX plans to launch its Falcon 9 rocket at 11:17 a.m. on Sunday from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center. According to FOX 35 meteorologist Allison Gargaro, there is a 60 percent chance of favorable weather, with some concerns about cloud cover.

SpaceX confirmed on Sunday morning that all systems are a go.

NASA says this will be the 21st Commercial Resupply Mission to the ISS.

In addition, SpaceX says that "this is the first flight of the updated cargo version of Dragon, which is capable of carrying about 20 percent more volume than the previous version of Dragon and has double the amount of powered locker cargo capability."

If the mission is successful, this will also reportedly be the first time that two SpaceX capsules are docked at the ISS.

Another SpaceX launch is said to be planned for Thursday as well. They will bring a Sirius XM satellite into orbit.

