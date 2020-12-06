Florida Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old possibly abducted by woman

article

A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for a two-year-old Florida girl who may be in the company of a woman.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) said that two-year-old Stella Turley is missing. She was last seen in the area of the 2300-block of Northwest 9th Avenue in Wilton Manors, Broward County.

They said that she was wearing a dark blue dress with thin red and white stripes. She has a red, strawberry-shaped birthmark on the left temple of her face. She is also described as about 30 inches tall and 36 pounds.

The child reportedly may be in the company of Christine Ammon, 29. She was last seen wearing a floral shirt, dark-colored leggings, and carrying a small handbag. She is said to be 5'6" tall and 135 pounds.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Stella, please contact the Wilton Manors Police Department at 954-390-2150 or the FDLE at 1-888-FL-MISSING.

