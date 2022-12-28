Southwest Airlines baggage overflowing at airports: Here's what to do if your luggage is lost

Those who booked flights with Southwest Airlines are experiencing travel nightmares not only at Orlando International Airport but across the U.S. The company has left many stranded — including its staff after canceling thousands of flights over the last couple of days.

The Southwest Airlines baggage claim at OIA is overflowing, and many families have no idea where their baggage is.

What do I do if Southwest Airlines lost my luggage?

If you're traveling with Southwest and the airline has lost your luggage, the company asks that you let them know within four hours of arriving at your destination. Once you realize your baggage is missing, you can make a report in person to the Baggage Service Office that's located in the baggage claim area or at the ticket counter.

An agent will create a report and provide customers with a receipt while giving updates on the status of the luggage.

The company also said they're not liable for "manufacturer defects or for minor damage resulting from normal wear and tear, such as cuts, scratches, scuffs, stains, dents, punctures, marks, and dirt."

Southwest said they'll deliver delayed baggage to the location of the customer's choice.

If a customer's bag isn't located after five days, they can download the claim form using their incident number to access the portal.

The Southwest CEO issued a statement apologizing for the cancelations:

"I want everyone who is dealing with the problems we've been facing, whether you haven't been able to get to where you need to go or you’re one of our heroic Employees caught up in a massive effort to stabilize the airline, to know is that we're doing everything we can to return to a normal operation."

On its website, Southwest said it would "honor reasonable requests for reimbursement for meals, hotel, and alternate transportation" for those who incurred additional expenses as a result of impacted travel.