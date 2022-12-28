Southwest Airlines cancels hundreds more flights at Orlando International Airport

Southwest Airlines continues to cancel more flights across the U.S. with over one hundred being canceled out of Orlando International Airport (MCO) on Wednesday.

According to Flight Aware, Southwest Airlines has canceled 118 flights at MCO, accounting for 49% of the airport's canceled flights. There are a total of 127 canceled flights out of MCO Wednesday and 163 delays.

Some travelers are currently stranded at MCO and told FOX 35 the airline isn't offering any hotel accommodations or food for guests who are stuck.

On Tuesday, Southwest canceled 2,694 flights accounting for 64% of MCO's canceled flights, along with 1,053 delayed flights.

On Dec. 26, Southwest said they were working to recover from "operational challenges." The company said they're working to "urgently address wide-scale disruption by rebalancing the airline and repositioning crews and their fleet."

Last week, Southwest said they would waive fees associated with changing flights because of the winter storm but have not addressed how they plan to reimburse travelers affected by the thousands of canceled flights.