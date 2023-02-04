Some riders report issues fitting into TRON Lightcycle Run vehicles at Disney World

article

Cast members previews have begun for the highly anticipated TRON Lightcycle / Run coaster at Walt Disney World – but some people have taken to social media saying they had trouble fitting into the standard ride vehicles.

WDW News Today says that guests sit on the Lightcycles like a motorcycle and there is a piece that is lowered onto their backs, similar to the Banshee seats on Flight of Passage at Disney's Animal Kingdom. One of the issues reported is that the back piece wasn't able to be lowered enough to lock in place on some riders.

"Looks like it's going to be either Churros or TRON cycle for me this year," is how one TikToker reacted to the social media reports.

"My husband is 5’10" and he said it was AWKWARD to fit into," one Twitter user said. "They’re basing the ride vehicles off of the body types from Shanghai and that’s just not going to work here."

"My 5'7" daughter who weighs 170 had a hard time getting on/off," said another.

Theme Park Express posted screenshots reportedly from riders who called it "terribly restrictive."

While some said they had trouble fitting on the ride, a Twitter user named Julie said "My daughter who is a Cast Member rode it twice. She is average size and had no problems. She did say there is a regular seat on the ride for the disabled."

On the end of some Lightcycle trains are accessible cars with seats for those with restrictions or disabilities. There are also test seats outside the TRON attraction so guests can check to see if they'll fit comfortably before getting on.

TRON Lightcycle / Run opens April 4 at Disney's Magic Kingdom Park.