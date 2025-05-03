Charles Faggart death: Family calls for transparency, accountability after death 'incident' in Florida jail

The Brief The family of Charles Faggart is asking for transparency, accountability and timely justice in his death investigation. Faggart died in April after an "incident" left him with grave injuries at the Florida jail where he was an inmate. The incident promoted a multitude of questions about what happened, as well as the suspension of nine Jacksonville Sheriff's Office (JSO) corrections employees.



The family of Charles Faggart, the Florida inmate that died after an "incident" at the jail left him with grave injuries, is asking for transparency, accountability and timely justice in his death investigation.

Latest updates in the case

What we know:

Belkis Plata, the attorney representing the Faggart family, said they remain desperate for answers in the death investigation.

They said few details have been released about the investigation, and it currently still remains unclear what exactly happened to Faggart.

Plata says the family has worked with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the Office of the State Attorney for the Fourth Judicial Circuit and the FBI. However, they said each agency has indicated that investigations are ongoing but have been unable to provide any updates or a timeline for resolution.

"Medical professionals we consulted have reviewed Charles’ hospital records and confirmed that no fentanyl was detected in his system upon admission — contrary to statements in a police report alleging that Charles told officers he had taken fentanyl," Plata said. "That statement came from officers who are themselves under investigation, and we maintain that this claim is false."

‘A nightmare’

What they're saying:

Faggart's family said they laid him to rest on Saturday.

The family said he was a son, brother, friend and that he was loved.

Faggart's family also said he was an organ donor. However, some of his organs could not be used due to the severe internal injuries he sustained while in custody.

"Burying their son without answers has been one of the hardest parts of this nightmare," Plata said. "It is a devastating reality to lay him in the ground without knowing what truly happened or who will be held accountable."

Charles Faggart's family said they laid him to rest on Saturday, May 3, 2025. The family is continuing to fight for answers in Faggart's death investigation. (Credit: Belkis Plata, the attorney representing the Faggart family)

‘Transparency is the foundation of public trust’

The other side:

Jacksonville County Sheriff T.K. Waters has so far declined to provide specifics about what happened inside the jail that led to Faggart's injuries, citing the ongoing investigation.

Eight Jacksonville County Sheriff's Office corrections officers and one sergeant were suspended after the incident. Those who were suspended are:

Sgt. W.H. Cox

Ofc. T.C. Pennamon

Ofc. G.L. Mckinnis

Ofc. D.D. Thomas

Ofc. M.E. Sullivan

Ofc. P.L. Collins

Ofc. A.K. Maygoo

Ofc. E. Kurtovic

Ofc. J.J. Bullard

Waters said in a statement that "transparency is the foundation of public trust" and that he has asked the FBI and the U.S. Attorney's Office for assistance with the investigation into what happened at the Duval County Jail.

"It is a top priority to get the information involving this incident to Mr. Faggart’s family, friends and our community," the sheriff's office said. "However, we ask people to respect that serious investigations like this take time, and it is our duty to get it right. Rest assured, we will release relevant case details as soon as we are able to do so."

What happened to Charles Faggart?

The backstory:

Faggart was arrested on April 1 after getting into a physical argument with his pregnant girlfriend, according to the arrest warrant.

The girlfriend told officers that Faggart was drunk and threatened to "shoot her," among other statements, which she reportedly recorded on her cell phone and showed to the officers, the report said.

Faggart was arrested nearby on charges of simple assault/domestic violence and criminal mischief, online records show. Due to the domestic threats made in the video, he was taken into custody without incident. However, he was unable to make his initial appearance due to being intoxicated, court records stated.

The Jacksonville County Sheriff's Office said an "incident" happened at the Duval County Jail, where Faggart was housed, that required him to be taken to the hospital.

According to a heavily-redacted report from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, officers escorted Faggart to a restraint safety chair after he was displaying "aggressive, erratic and disruptive behavior." They said a medical examiner evaluated Faggart and determined he had done fentanyl.

The report states the incident happened when they attempted to later remove Faggart.

Read the full report below.

A judge reduced Faggart's bond amount days later, reportedly to allow his family to see him at the hospital.

Plata said Faggart was considered brain-dead on Monday, April 7, and died on Thursday, April 10.

