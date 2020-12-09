FOX 35 tours Orlando’s high-rise hotel in new SunTrust Plaza

Orlando’s newest high-rise, SunTrust Plaza, rose from nothing. The contemporary 28-story building is the latest addition to the city's skyline.

The mixed-use office tower will also be home to a signature hotel. Marriot’s AC Hotelis will occupy the upper floors of the building and the hotel allowed FOX 35 News to take a tour.

When guests arrive, they’ll check in at the ground level lobby, then take the elevator up to the 18th floor, where the hotel begins.

Guests will walk into a two-level sky lobby, lounge, and the highest outdoor bar in Downtown Orlando.

“This is the only rooftop bar that’s this high up, with these kinds of views,” said Bobby Copeland, General Manager, AC Hotel Orlando Downtown.

RELATED: SunTrust Orlando Headquarters Moving to Church Street Station

Advertisement

It’s being called the Sky Bar.

“This is the place to be, going forward,” said Robert Mason, Director of Beverage and Food, AC Hotel Orlando Downtown.

Food and beverage Director Robert Mason is planning a tapas menu to pair with specialty cocktails at the new ultra lounge.

“During the week, we’re going to have a really cool happy hour vibe, we’ll have entertainment a couple of nights a week up here and I think on the weekends, our vibe is going to completely change to the local market,” said Mason.

The hotel will cater to the business traveler, with a 24-hour fitness center and plenty of meeting space, that’s also being booked for weddings.

RELATED: A look inside Orlando’s newest high-rise

“Once you see the views, I haven’t met a customer that doesn’t want this, everything that Orlando is, you can literally see from the windows,” said Lauren Maggio, Director of Sales and Marketing, AC Hotel Orlando Downtown.

The guest rooms are sleek and modern.

“Grab a glass of wine from our downstairs bar, come upstairs to sit down and relax or finish up work for the evening and hopefully join us downstairs for a nightcap,” said Copeland.

Copeland is thrilled to be putting the finishing touches on the hotel.

“I’m so happy for it to finally be open and so we can bring the public up, so they can see it,” Copeland added.

He’s also pleased to be putting local hospitality workers back on a payroll.

“Being able to open this hotel and put a small dent but it is a dent, into the unemployment, really touched all of our hearts,” said Copeland.

The AC Hotel Orlando Downtown opens on January 12, 2021.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.